Traders are rationing the purchase of flour in fear of supply disruption

LOCAL retail shop owners in several states were reported to have started rationing the purchase of wheat flour to avoid panic buying, reports Kosmo.

According to the report, traders have expressed concern that flour could be running out of stock as soon as July this year as they find it difficult to procure the supply.

Recently, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) reiterate that the supply of wheat flour in the country is sufficient.

The ministry also explained that the shortage of material in the market only involves non-subsidised types.

KPDNHEP Corporate Communication Unit head, Yunus Tasim assured the public that the supply of wheat flour will be sufficient throughout 2022.

“The supply of wheat flour in the market is stable. Based on monitoring by 2,200 KPDNHEP Enforcement Officers nationwide, no report has been received saying that the supply of wheat flour is declining in the market,” he said.

He also said that the ministry did not receive any report on the sudden price increase in subsidised general purpose wheat flour, as the price of subsidised wheat flour is controlled at RM1.35 per kilogram.