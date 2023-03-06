Traffic cop parks at disabled spot, only to have bike clamped by security guard

WE have all been told to respect authority and adhere to the rules and regulations set to ensure law and order in the country.

Hence, we try our best to follow the rules and do what is right. But what if those in authority themselves take the law and order for granted?

So, who do we look up to? The very ones that are tasked to ensure law and order are not practising what they have been preaching or advocating.

Lately, a traffic policeman went viral on Twitter after he was found to have parked his motorcycle at a disabled spot.

The officer was issued with a summon after it showed a Honda ST 1300 motorcycle with the police logo being clamped by a security guard, at an apartment complex in Petaling Jaya about 11.30am on Monday.

In a Berita Harian report, Petaling Jaya district police chief assistant commissioner Mohamad Fakrudin Abdul Hamid said that a summon was issued to the policeman by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the district police.

“A viral photo uploaded by the account @nanmanjoi8715 on Twitter was detected by the police, and further investigations were carried out.

“The police have reminded all road users to strictly adhere to road signs,“ said Mohamad Fakrudin.

The policeman stressed that the cops would not compromise with any road users found to have violated road rules, including law enforcement officers.

He said the force would take strict action against anyone who breaks the law.

The video circulated online showed the traffic officer waiting for a security guard to unlock the clamped machine, and seen leaving after the motorcycle was unclamped.

Netizens were all praise for the security guard who followed the law and clamped the bike, despite it being a ‘cop’ bike .

YouTube user Adam Tou said, “Sorry Mr Officer, Law is law. Nobody above the law. Good job guard.”

While, Vilasini Menon applauded the guard saying, “Some policemen think they are above the law. Well done guard uncle.”

Terrence Lu said, “Nobody is above the law . Good job to the guard.”

Do not take the law into our own hands, even law enforcement officers will not be spared!