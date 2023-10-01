Traffic officer chases down motorcyclist on foot

EVERYDAY, traffic officers have to risk their lives carrying out their duties of ensuring us as drivers experience smooth flowing traffic and our safety prioritised. They also have to deal with on road shenanigans to maintain traffic laws.

A traffic officer on foot and an errant motorcyclist went on a wild goose chase recently on a flyover for reasons unknown.

我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians Facebook page shared a video of a dashcam footage of the traffic officer and a young motorcyclist on the run from the officer, trying to weave through the vehicles on the flyover.

The motorcyclist however zipped through and parked his vehicle on the side of the road then ran off to the flyover’s barriers looking for a quick escape route while the officer was tailing him.

He then crossed the flyover and tried to jump but decided that it was probably not the wisest move.

The situation seemed quite amusing to the point where the person who recorded the chase was laughing.