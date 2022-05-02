Travellers missed flight due to system error and lack of staff at KLIA2

A VIDEO of airline passengers stuck at KLIA2 after missing their flight went viral on social media.

@m.imad050, a TikTok user, shared that he was among many who were affected by the incident.

He explained that he arrived early to drop off his luggage but that the system was down and that he had to queue at the manual counter.

This then resulted in hours of waiting.

He further alleged that airline employees simply told passengers who missed their flight that they needed to buy new tickets.

He added that some passengers were not able to find their booking in the system and missed their flight.

Some netizens also complained that this holiday season had been a nightmare for travellers at the airport, with too few check-in counters operating.

The airlines, according to netizens, do not have the resources or capacity to match the predicted demand for holiday flights.

Some people used the chance to warn others to arrive as early as possible before the flight’s planned departure time.