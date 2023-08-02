Trio caught on video illegally littering on road side

NOT DISPOSING our garbage properly is not only harmful to the environment but also to the public as it can pose a health and safety hazard to people around us.

A viral video had made rounds online of a group of people throwing away their garbage from their truck on the side of the road.

In the video uploaded on Reddit by user u/HinaBinti, two men and a woman were depicted throwing away a truckload of their rubbish on a roadside allegedly in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Being caught on video did not stop the litterbug trio from illegally dumping their trash on the roadside.

In the short clip, one of the men was shown filming the bystander recording them, presumably in an attempt to intimidate the person in hopes that their wrongdoing would not be exposed.

The trio’s actions were condemned online by netizens who did not spare any niceties for their irresponsibility.

“Well, at least he’s caught on camera. Hopefully the local council track him down and give him a massive fine and remand him,” a netizen commented.

“Even if local council does not pick up large trash, there are many organizations who pick up those things to recycle. This is peak stupidity. They even drove all the way out here to do this,” a netizen pointed out.

“This is also supposed to be a high class area. So you have high class people driving big cars with third-world mentality,” another netizen chimed in.