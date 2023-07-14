Trouble in Paradise: Woman’s Hilux stolen 5 hours into staycation

WHO doesn’t enjoy travelling? However, we are all familiar with how it feels to worry that something could go wrong while in paradise. In this instance, the disappearance of a family’s Toyota 4x4 Hilux caused challenges in this family’s paradise vacation.

Weiwei Lee, wrote on Facebook that her family left Pahang at midnight and arrived at their Airbnb in Puchong around one in the morning.

The family then entered their room after completing registration, taking what they needed from the basement car park.

Around seven in the morning, Lee’s husband received a call from Toyota asking whether he still had the Hilux and informing him that its battery might have been removed from the vehicle.

Shocked by the call from Toyota, Lee and her husband entered the basement and discovered that the Hilux was missing.

The family was taken aback by the finding, puzzled how a thief could have been able to drive a car out when an access card was required to do so.

On top of that, the CTV of the basement was not working.

Soon after, Lee requested access to the CCTV footage after explaining their predicament to the building’s management, but was turned down.

One of the staff members informed Lee that the PIC was still away.

She then persisted in lodging a police report, as the situation was not resolved until the PIC showed up at 9 am.

“The CCTV cameras at the basement and the exit area were not working,“ she added in her response. “Wow, what a coincidence.”

Little later, she was informed by the security personnel there that they did not observe or hear any unusual activity.

According to Lee, who spoke with World of Buzz, the Hilux is still missing.

Lee further complained that she registered with the security to gain access to the basement parking, and was in disbelief that her car could still go missing.

We sincerely hope the authorities are able to locate the thief who took off with her Hilux.