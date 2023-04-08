Troubled woman goes wild in Sg Long, harasses UTAR students and the police

A Sungai Long aunty recently caused a stir when she lost her cool at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), hurling a student’s phone and then flinging money at the police after her car had been ticketed for improper parking.

In response to the authorities’ request for the aunty to pay a fine in order to have the clamp removed, according to a post published by a netizen to the UTAR Confessions 2022/2023 Facebook page, the aunty honked her horn and caused a commotion.

The aunty then reportedly rolled down her window to solicit an anonymous netizen for assistance as the local authorities calmly waited for her to pay the fee. However, she displayed the middle finger when the internet user refused to assist her.

She allegedly began cursing at the authorities after seeing that no one was going to aid her and threw the money for the fine out her window and onto the ground.

When she refused to comply with the cops’ request to pick up the money, they ordered her to do so. Instead, the aunty got out of her car, went up to a nearby student who was doing a street interview for her assignment, and asked if she could use the student’s phone.

The woman then abruptly interrupted the street interview, asking, “Can I borrow your phone, I need to call my daughter,“ in the background. When someone else approached her, the aunty said, “I’m not talking to you, go away, go away.”

The aunty attempted to use the student’s phone, but the student refused, so the aunty snatched the phone out of the student’s hand and flung it out onto the street.

Additionally, when the police approached the aunty, she obnoxiously demanded that they take off their helmets and masks so that they may reveal their faces as a symbol of respect. She also resisted helping them, claiming that she was hungry and yearned to return home.

When requested to identify the aunty and recount the incident to the authorities after having her phone snatched and thrown onto the road, the student was shouted at and struck by the aunty.

Due to the aunty’s refusal to cooperate, the officers were forced to use further force in order to detain her and transport her to the police station for additional questioning.

Bypassers who captured the entire event as it happened managed to draw attention to the entire setting. What motivated this aunty to act in the way she did? Was it just a terrible day?