Truly ‘A Relatable King’ and his ‘teh ais’

A recent TikTok of Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim drinking teh ais next to a motor kapcai while dressed modestly went viral. There is no greater level of relatability than that.

The crowned prince of Johor was commended by several social media users for being approachable and practical.

More than 50,000 people have liked and commented on the particular TikTok video.

“Tunku Ismail may be (one of) the wealthiest guys, but he is also one of the most modest. Salute Tuanku!” stated a supporter of his.

Many Johoreans expressed pride in being represented by such a down to earth Prince in the comments section, since it demonstrated how routine actions could also be idolised.

Though it was unknown if the bike in the video was his, it surely added to the realness of the whole viral video.

How did this video make you feel?