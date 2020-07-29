Trump supports doctor who believes in alien DNA, witches and demon sperm

A doctor from Houston who gave a viral speech at the steps of the Supreme Court at the White Coat Summit, a meeting organized by the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots and backed by wealthy Republican donors, has made some bold claims.

The video of her speech garnered tens of millions of views on Facebook on Monday and was declared as a must-watch by Donald Trump Jr. It was also unsurprisingly retweeted by Donald Trump. The video even exceeded the number of Facebook views of another disinformation video titled Plandemic.

Dr Stella Immanuel, a registered paediatrician in Texas and a religious minister in her church Firepower Ministries, has a history of making bizarre claims on medical topics and other issues.

Here are some of her beliefs and claims:

Alien DNA is used in medical treatments

According to Yahoo News, Immanuel believes that alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments and scientists are creating vaccines to prevent people from being religious.

“They’re using all kinds of DNA, even alien DNA, to treat people,” Immanuel said.

Supernatural creatures cause gynaecological problems

In a 2013 sermon, she has claimed that gynaecological problems like cysts, endometriosis, infertility and impotence are caused by people having sex with demons and witches in their dreams. It’s a phenomenon she termed as people having “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives.”

She claimed that fibroid tumours and cysts stem are caused by demonic sperms. She alleged that people can tell if they have slept with a demonic spirit partner if they have a sex dream, wake up aroused, stop getting along with their real-world spouse, lose money or experience hardship.

The government is run by aliens

She asserts that the government is run by reptilians and other aliens instead of humans.

Jesus Christ will destroy Facebook servers

With her numerous bold and misinformed claims, it’s not a surprise that social media companies are actively trying to take her videos down. However, moves like these are seen as censorship and bias by conservative groups.

When her videos and Facebook profile were removed, she claimed that Jesus Christ will destroy Facebook’s servers if her videos weren’t restored.

“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do,” she tweeted.

“You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.”

A witch is out to destroy the world

In a 2015 sermon, she spoke about a supposed Illuminati plan hatched by a witch to destroy the world using abortion, gay marriage, and children’s toys. She believed that television shows aimed for children such as Pokemon, Harry Potter, Wizards of Waverly Place and That’s So Raven were a ploy to introduce children to spirits and witches.

Even Hannah Montana didn’t make the cut because the character had an alter ego and thus deemed as a gateway to evil. Don’t show her a Magic 8-Ball too because she said it’s another scheme to get children used to witchcraft.

She said there’s no need to wear masks

In her speech, she claimed that she has successfully treated hundreds of patients with hydroxychloroquine. Due to the alleged success, she further claimed that there’s no need to wear face masks due to the drug’s potency.

However, studies have failed to find proof that the drug has any benefit in treating Covid-19. As such, the Food and Drug Administration has revoked its emergency authorization of the drug in June.

Despite her claims, she wore a N95 mask in two videos shot at her clinic. In one of these videos, she advised patients to don a face mask before entering the clinic.

While her claims make an entertaining read, it has to be said that it’s all just her claims with no evidence to back it up.

