Tuan Ibrahim under fire for comments on cabin crew uniforms

PAS DEPUTY PRESIDENT Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was criticised online for his remarks on the stewardess’s uniform of a local airline.

Flying for the first time on the newly established airline, he had applauded the local airline for their modest stewardess garb, which irked many netizens.

“Today is my first time flying with @FlyMyAirline. Congratulations. The stewardess’s uniforms are quite modest and it is a good start. May this company keep on succeeding,” he said in his Twitter post.

His post had garnered traction of over 169,000 views, 884 likes and 136 retweets at the time of reading. Netizens, however, were not happy with his remarks, stating that he needed to focus on the more important aspects of his flight experience.

“Stop looking at their clothes. Oh my goodness, what does it have to do with what they wear? Judge them based on their service,” a netizen said.

“I would be more worried about their punctuality, service, convenience and most importantly, the price before the air stewardess’s clothing...Maybe my desires are not normal?” a netizen sarcastically commented.

“Of all the things to focus on, he chose this,” another netizen quipped.

Many past reports showed PAS noting the female cabin crew uniforms and their modesty but were told by numerous non-governmental organizations and lawmakers to focus on more pressing issues, such as the nation’s well-being.