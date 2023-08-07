Tuition centre in Singapore buys Taylor Swift concert tickets as incentive for students to excel in exam

TUITION CENTRES have been such a great help for many students around the world who need the extra help with their studies.

While some tuition centres provide certain types of incentives to motivate students to do well in their exams, this tuition centre in Singapore took it a step further.

The Economics at TuitionGenius located in Singapore has certainly offered a generous reward by purchasing the sought after Taylor Swift concert tickets for her upcoming Erastour in March 2024.

Students will of course have to follow the conditions set by the centre to score good results in their economics subject.

“It was a Cruel Summer but we won The Great War! Now it’s your turn to do well for (economics),” the caption for the TikTok video said, referencing the singer’s songs from her Midnights and Lover albums respectively.

In the video, the tuition centre’s determination to secure the tickets was shown with several mobile phones as well as a laptop in use since it is one of the most coveted items lately.

Netizens cannot help but joke about enrolling in the centre to obtain the tickets with the account admin chiming in by telling them to pass their economics test.