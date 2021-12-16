Tunku Kurshiah college teacher gets a Perodua Aruz as retirement gift

A TEACHER from Seremban’s Tunku Kursiah College (TKC) was speechless after receiving a brand new car from his students as a retirement gift.

Ahmad Vidin, 58, from Seremban, who taught additional maths, said that the seven-seater Perodua Aruz he had received was an unimaginable gift and that he was very happy and thankful.

“I never imagined receiving the gift, in fact, I was very touched by the appreciation given by the students.

“The number plate – AMD 8521 – indicates my name and the years I’ve dedicated to Tunku Kurshiah College (TKC), from 1985 right up to this year.”

Ahmad, who has been teaching in TKC for the past 35 years said that the car was a gift from students whom he has taught from the 1980s all the way to the latest 2021 batch.

When asked about his post-retirement plans, he mentioned that he wants to spend more time with his family members, as previously he had focused on his work as a teacher.