TVB star Jacquelin Ch’ng asserts innocence in fraud investigation

JACQUELIN Ch’ng, a Malaysian actress based in Hong Kong, recently became involved in an alleged fraud case involving a cryptocurrency trading website.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission informed police on Sept 13 that the trading platform was operating in Hong Kong without a licence, which sparked an investigation into the trading platform’s alleged fraud.

The trading platform, JPEX, allegedly complained that it was “being treated unfairly” on Sunday (Sept 17), and that as a result, it would stop accepting new trades while continuing to accept current ones until they matured.

According to the newspaper, 1,641 investors filed complaints with the police on Monday, involving assets valued at HK$1.19 billion (RM713.2 million).

Ch’ng, 43, reportedly became involved in the issue after she reportedly removed an earlier video in which she discussed using JPEX to invest in cryptocurrencies.

The TVB diva recently told the media that she was “innocent” and that the JPEX event cost her a six-figure sum of money.

“I don’t directly collaborate with JPEX. For me, it’s just another platform for cryptocurrency trade. I learned about JPEX through a currency exchange shop, and I have only ever used it for trade.”

“Of course, now that the funds are frozen, there is a problem. I’m hoping we can have this fixed shortly,“ she remarked.

Additionally, Ch’ng responded to rumours that she was attempting to avoid investigations by going back to Malaysia to celebrate her mother’s birthday.