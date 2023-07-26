Twitter post by Jocelyn Chia’s father disowning her believed to be made by fake account

JOCELYN CHIA has been making headlines for her controversial jokes and statements and now, her supposed father has something to say about it.
A Twitter account owner has claimed to be the controversial comedian’s father, Anthony Chia Whye Liang, stating that her family has disowned her.
“I publicly announce here for the first time, me and my beloved wife Shirley will disown our daughter Jocelyn Chia from here onwards till the day of our death.
“Her doing was my total failure in raising her to be a better person for society. The public deserved better (than) this,” he said.
Netizens were not shocked at this statement for the most part as they very quickly deduced the account to be presumably fake.
“Scam alert, folks. Beware and be smart not to fall for any of this.,” a netizen said.
“Do not fall for it. Read his previous tweets first,” another netizen commented.
Speaking of previous tweets, the Twitter account has reposted or posted several strange remarks, mostly in a mocking tone which most likely prompted netizens to believe that it is a fake or parody account.