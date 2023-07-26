Twitter post by Jocelyn Chia’s father disowning her believed to be made by fake account

JOCELYN CHIA has been making headlines for her controversial jokes and statements and now, her supposed father has something to say about it.

A Twitter account owner has claimed to be the controversial comedian’s father, Anthony Chia Whye Liang, stating that her family has disowned her.

“I publicly announce here for the first time, me and my beloved wife Shirley will disown our daughter Jocelyn Chia from here onwards till the day of our death.

“Her doing was my total failure in raising her to be a better person for society. The public deserved better (than) this,” he said.