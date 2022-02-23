Twitter sleuths help reunite father and daughter

IN a fateful turn of events, Twitter has helped a young woman reconnect with her long lost father.

The woman named Cinta (@cintadatsme) posted a picture of her father and her when she was a child on her Twitter timeline several days ago, saying she was looking for him.

She wrote: “Do anyone know him, maybe he looks different since he’s old now. He’s my father and I am currently looking for him.”

She mentioned that she was trying her luck on the social media platform. She passed a few details about her father to help Twitter users with the search, including his name, background and the place people last saw him.

Soon after the post, Twitter users started sending leads that helped the woman track her father down.

On Feb 21, she tweeted that she had found her father, and thanked Twitter users for helping her out.

In a news report, Cinta explained: “I was just curious. I actually really wanted to know the feeling of having a father and so I was determined to find him.”

Social media is indeed a very powerful platform. Thanks to the kind netizens, she was finally able to reunite with her father.