Twitter user spots Bezza with RM638k “FF2” number plate? Netizens cast doubts

NUMBER PLATES are an important part of a vehicle for identification purposes and while a number of Malaysians settle for existing numbers that feel suitable to them, others will bid the highest amount for a certain plate number, either customised or prestigious.

Recently, a Twitter user shared on May 25 that they spotted a Perodua Bezza with an expensive number plate, which confused netizens as the costly plate was not expected to be on a car priced way lesser.

The post has been removed at the time of writing.

The Bezza’s licence plate was the second highest auctioned “FF2”, valued at a whooping RM638,000, being part of the “FF” series that recently collected RM34.29 million, according to an article by NST.

In the same report, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the “FF8” license plate was the highest auctioned at RM950,000.