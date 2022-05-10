Two fined over Senawang ‘fireworks war’ in viral video clip (Video)

TWO men were fined yesterday over a “fireworks war” in Senawang, Malaysiakini reports.

The recording of the incident went viral on social media last week.

Seremban police chief Nanda Ma’arof said the men, aged 22 and 33, pleaded guilty at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court and were fined RM300.

They were seen participating in a “fireworks war” in a 29-second clip.

The video was captioned “Malaysia versi Brazil”.

The incident happened in Jalan BPS3, Taman Bandar Prima, Senawang.

You can watch the incident here.