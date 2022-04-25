Two men arrested for harassing and attacking female student

ARRESTS have been made in the case of two female students who were attacked by two men after being catcalled in Dutamas, Kuala Lumpur, on April 21.

One of the women recounted her story in an Instagram post under the username @lucidsoda, explaining her nightmare. She and her friend were initially tailed by the two men, who were riding a motorcycle, before one of the men jumped off and struck her in the back with a large stick, resulting in a visible bruise, along with several other injuries.

She shared several photographs of her injuries, along with an image of the two men on the morotcycle – with the license plate number visible – as well as a photo of the police report she had filed detailing the assault.

