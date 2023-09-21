Two Rohingya men rape student inside a car

ACCORDING to Harian Metro, the victim’s whereabouts were found after she failed to return home on Sept 15 between the hours of two and three in the morning.

Based on investigations, the victim went for a walk with her 14-year-old Rohingya friend on September 14 at 2pm, said a statement from Melaka police chief Datuk Wira Zainol Samah.

At around 4pm, the 14-year-old took the victim for a motorbike ride before meeting up with a second Rohingya guy, this one a 27-year-old, at a Klebang restaurant.

After they boarded a Proton Preve driven by the 27-year-old suspect, the victim was then sexually attacked by the two suspects inside the car by a nearby beach.

Horrifyingly, he said that the victim had been dumped at a playground in Batu Berendam after the rape.

A medical examination from the Melaka Hospital revealed signs of genital damage, Zainol added.

Thankfully, authorities were able to locate and apprehend both suspects on the same day. It was reported that both suspects were UNHCR card holders.

According to the Melaka police chief, the matter is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a whipping if found guilty.