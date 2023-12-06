Two Singaporean elderly women impart wisdom about marriage in street interview

LIFE is not a race and not everyone can achieve certain milestones by a particular age. However, being young, some of us still feel lost and confused about what to do, so it is best to look to our elders occasionally for some sage advice.

A viral video by 托哥Torres on Facebook recently made rounds online thanks to a surprising bit of advice from an older woman on marriage.

In the street interview conducted in Singapore, Torres approached many elderly Singaporeans asking them for life advice. These senior citizens shared not only their advice but also their life regrets.

One particular 71- year-old woman, however, caught Torres’s attention when she boldly said that she would never get married even if she had to choose who her husband could be again.

“If you could choose again, what nationality would your husband be?” Torres asked the older woman.

She simply answered: “I won’t get married!” and walked away while laughing.

Netizens echoed the older career woman’s sentiments also stating their choice to remain unmarried if given a choice.

For those who still want to tie the knot, another elderly named Susan in the same video also gave her take on marriage and said she got married in her 50s.

“(I had to) think first before (getting married), on whether the man is good or not,” Susan responded to Torres’s question about her late marriage.

She then advised women looking to get married to: “See for yourself whether the man is good to you before (getting married).”

The sprightly woman in her 80s also mentioned that men who never gamble are considered good men, just like her husband who never gambles.