Two women in Singapore engage in brutal fight over comment on eight-year-old using the ladies toilet

UNTIL a certain age, it is common for little boys to be seen in women’s public toilets accompanied by their mother, of course. However, this led to an argument to escalate rather horrifically between two women in Singapore.

Shih Min Daily News reported that the incident took place last year in July. The woman has taken her son to a woman’s public toilet which was located on the third floor of a building during his basketball lesson.

In the restroom, the mother and son came across two other women. And as the two women were exiting, one of them remarked that the eight-year-old boy was old enough to use the men’s restroom. The boy’s mother overheard the woman’s words and was enraged.

When she exited the washroom with her son, they headed to the elevator where the bumped into the duo which they came across earlier.

This is where things took a turn for the worst.

The mother told the woman off, saying that her son had no issues using the women’s toilets and even criticised the woman’s appearance, commenting that she looked “neither a boy nor a girl”.

The two women began to quarrel, which then led to a scuffle, with the mother tearing the woman’s mask off her face. The mother was relentless, even punching the woman after stepping out of the elevator.

Even when efforts were made to separate them, they continued to argue with each other till the woman pushed the mother, causing her to fall backwards. After that, both women walked away.

The mother refused to surrender and began to search for both women in her car, driving around the building, finally spotting them at a zebra crossing and sped towards them, nearly crashing into both women before stopping.

She then alighted her vehicle and confronted the woman once more, telling her not to leave.

The medical examination report stated that the woman was found to have sustained bruises on her right cheek, a contusion on her lips and abrasions on both sides of her neck.

On the other hand, the mother faces two counts of assault and one count of reckless endangerment of another person’s life.