UK’s Tom Daley knits fellow Malaysian diver a cardigan

British diver Tom Daley recently went viral for knitting while watching a competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
During the women’s 3m springboard final on Aug 1, he was seen knitting with a purple yarn on camera.
Daley later revealed that knitting was his ‘secret weapon’ to keep him sane during training and competing at the Olympics. It appeared that the purple item he was knitting was a dog jumper.
The gold medallist also shared a snap on his Instagram which showed that he knitted a tiny cosy to protect his medal from scratches too!
Back in May, Daley apparently gifted a knitted cardigan to Malaysian diver Cheong Jun Hoong, whom he called a dear friend. In a post published on his Instagram, Cheong could be seen wearing her gift while posing beside Daley.
“I made my dear friend Cheong Jun Hoong a cardigan! <3,” Daley wrote.
Cheong also posted the same photos of herself in the cardigan and thanked him for the handmade gift which she said is “lovely.”