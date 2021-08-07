UK’s Tom Daley knits fellow Malaysian diver a cardigan

British diver Tom Daley recently went viral for knitting while watching a competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

During the women’s 3m springboard final on Aug 1, he was seen knitting with a purple yarn on camera.

Daley later revealed that knitting was his ‘secret weapon’ to keep him sane during training and competing at the Olympics. It appeared that the purple item he was knitting was a dog jumper.

The gold medallist also shared a snap on his Instagram which showed that he knitted a tiny cosy to protect his medal from scratches too!