Ukrainian actress allegedly detained at Malaysian Airport for not matching passport photo

UKRAINIAN actress, Tatiana Lin, claims that she was detained by Immigration personnel on Valentine’s Day at Malaysian Airpor, claiming she didn’t look like her passport photo.

Lin was supposed to fly from Thailand to Malaysia. However, according to an entertainment news website, she claimed that the Immigration staff at the airport refused to let her in because she didn’t look like the passport photo.

She posted a selfie of herself without makeup and acknowledged that “I indeed don’t look the same” after sharing the experience in an Instagram story.

Lin’s awkward encounter at the airport amused her fans, and it was reported by many media outlets in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Many netizens applauded her for being honest and taking the “embarrassing” situation like a good sport, while some said that there is no shame in being bare-faced.

“Actually, there wasn’t much difference. You are still beautiful,“ said a Facebook user.

Although many netizens made fun of the situation, a fair amount of people still supported her throughout this episode.