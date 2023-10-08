Uncle vs Uncle; 2 local men having a brawl at parking lot in KL

Fist-offs are nothing new, but this one may be unique because an all-out brawl recently broke out in Taman Danau Desa after two guys were caught on camera sparring with each other using random things off the road.

The one-minute video of their altercation was posted on Twitter and quickly caught the attention of many online users.

In the video, a man clutching a safety cone and sporting a blue collared office top is seen sparring with a bald man sporting a black t-shirt and hanging onto a metal rod.

Later, the bald man then delivered a blow directly to his opponent, leading him to collapse to the ground as they both took swings at each other with their ‘weapon’.

Unfazed, the man in the blue-collared office top rapidly stood back up and chose to defend himself against the bald man by using his own belt, while a woman’s voice could be heard begging for assistance in the distance.

The bald man charged at his opponent violently while urging the woman to “shut the f**k up” as both men continued to slam each other with insults.

Several contractors could be seen watching the incident from the side lines but did not get involved as they moved the battle to an alley.

At the very end of the video, as the bald man is approaching the woman, he abruptly swings the rod in her direction, causing her to sling her phone.

The 48-year-old victim immediately reported the assault to Brickfields police, according to NST and police has since arrested the 45-year-old suspect, probing the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury using a weapon.

How did you feel watching this video, and what could have been the logic behind such rage?