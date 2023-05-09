Unclean water forces parent to bathe toddler in mineral water

A local businesswoman found herself without access to clean water in her hometown of Terengganu and had to resort to a more expensive method of sourcing water.

Eriyca disclosed on her TikTok account @madammmu that her husband had purchased mineral water bottles in order to bathe their child.

In the video, the person assisting Eriyca can be seen emptying the water bottles into a tiny tub filled with warm water.

According to Eriyca, her husband came up with the idea as he noticed the water was unclean.

She also joked that her husband was overreacting and that her toddler was fortunate as she recalled the times where she only showered with the water from the well in her hometown.

“But that’s how a father shows his love, which people rarely see,” stated Eriyca in her TikTok.

The doting father definitely has a good point. After all, a toddler’s delicate skin is vulnerable to rashes and infections.

One can only imagine what would happen if the toddler’s skin was rinsed in unclean water.

“It’s hardly surprising how awful the water can get at times in the community”, a netizen commented under the author’s post.

Another person asserted, “There’s nothing wrong with giving your child the best,“

What do you think of this circumstance? Would you have gone the extra mile?