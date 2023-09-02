Uncommon in India: Transgender couple blessed with baby

ZIYA Paval, 21, and her partner Zahad, 23, from Kerala, India, were in the midst of gender change when they chose to conceive a kid.

Ziya said in an Instagram post, claiming that this is the first time a transman has conceived in India. Ziya, who was born as a man and transformed into a woman, and Zahad, who was born as a woman and transformed into a man.

The choice to keep the baby was made after Zahad’s breasts were removed, but physicians stated that the baby was conceivable as his uterus was still present.

Congratulations and positivity were poured throughout the couple’s Instagram page.

“Trans people deserve family,“ transgender actress S.Negha commented on Ms Paval’s Instagram post, where she had shared the photos.

Ms Paval and Mr Zahad believe their experience may be uncommon in India because “no one else has labelled themselves a biological parent in the transgender community as far as we know”.

Today, India has approximately two million transgender individuals. The Supreme Court of India determined in 2014 that they have the same rights as other citizens.

Nonetheless, they still confront barriers to education and healthcare, as well as prejudice and stigma.