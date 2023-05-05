Undergraduate offer ‘escort’ services to rich lonely women, earn up to RM15K monthly

WE have all been college students before, where being broke was just a norm. Even though it was an extreme sport for youngsters to want to make money, how far would someone go to make a fast buck?

So, what is a sugar baby? According to the Urban Dictionary, a sugar baby can be a young female or male who is financially pampered for by a sugar daddy/sugar mama in exchange for companionship or sexual favours.

According to China Press ,this is the narrative of 26-year-old Alex, who began working as a sugar baby while he was a junior in college. While still charging RM100 per hour, he had been doing this for the past five years.

“I can have up to 4 of the same clients a month. Usually, women who run their own business increase their demand between June and December after their tax affairs are done.”

It appears to be a straightforward yet lucrative profession that can bring in up to RM15,000 per month for full-time work and RM8,000 for part-time work.

Between the ages of 40 and 50, affluent widows, Datins, and business people frequently use hired men, also known as escort boys.

It doesn’t end there, Alex also expresses that if lucky, he would also be taken abroad for secret holidays to prevent ‘getting caught’.

Alex had embraced the escort industry as a way to live a more opulent lifestyle—such as renting an apartment or purchasing a luxury vehicle. Not to mention the money he earns from doing it.