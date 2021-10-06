Unemployed man in Pahang kills parents after religious quarrel

An unemployed man in Pahang allegedly murdered his 68-year-old father after a debate regarding religion and divinity.

The incident happened at Kampung Kemahang Hulu, Benta at 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 5.

According to Lipis district police Supt Azli Mohd Noor, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began when the 31-year-old unemployed man sat down with his father to talk about matters related to religion and divinity. However, a dispute arose during the discussion between the two men.

“After that, the suspect saw his father’s eyes turn ‘black’ and seemed to want to attack him,“ Azli told Utusan Malaysia.

The suspect allegedly went to the room to retrieve a machete and proceeded to slash his father. According to Bernama, the father sustained stab wounds on the head and shoulder.

The suspect’s mother who saw the struggle also sustained wounds to the neck and head when she came to help her husband.

The suspect’s mother, who is a 64-year-old retired hostel supervisor, escaped from the house but collapsed near a fence.