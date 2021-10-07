Upcoming Kdrama Our Blues boasts the most star-studded main cast ever

An upcoming drama titled Our Blues is on everyone’s lips simply because the show managed to cast a star-studded main cast lineup.

According to reports, the show reeled in seven of Korea’s biggest actors and actresses. The production team confirmed Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, and Uhm Jung Hwa in lead roles.

Written by famed writer Noh Hee Kyung, Our Blues is set in Jeju Island and tells the story of various characters in different stages of their lives.

In a report by KBIZoom, Lee Byung Hun plays Lee Dong Seok, a Jeju-born man who sells trucks for a living. The actor will transform into a more haggardly-looking and coarse man living in rural Jeju.

Shin Min Ah will play the character Min Seon Ah, a woman who moves to Jeju Island and ends up working with Lee Dong Seok.

Cha Seung Won will play Choi Han Soo, a man who returned to his hometown in Jeju after becoming the perfect city man.

Uhm Jung Hwa plays the role of Go Mi Ran, a woman who returns to Jeju after having a hard time adjusting to city life.

Lee Jung Eun plays Jeong Eun Hee, an owner of a fish store who gets reunited with Choi Han Soo, her first love who returns to the island after 30 years.

Han Ji Min will portray Lee Young Ok who’s a rookie diver in the seaside town. The bright and pleasant character hails from the city but is surrounded by many rumours.

Kim Woo Bin will play the role of captain Park Jung Joon who’s a warm natured man. He meets Lee Young Ok while searching for a woman who will not leave Jeju.

Our Blues is set to air in 2022.