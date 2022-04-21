US couple goes viral for pulling off wedding worth just over RM2k

A COUPLE from Southern California has gone viral for keeping their wedding ceremony cost under US$500 (RM2,145.50). The bride, Kiara, and her groom, Joel Brokenbrough, pulled it off by keeping things as minimal as possible for their big day. “Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible,” Kiara told Good Morning America (GMA). “And to spend the least amount of money as possible.” The pair were able to do just that by focusing on not breaking the bank for their ceremony. To kick start the process, Kiara focused first on her wedding gown. Instead of looking at high-end places for lavish gowns, she decided to get one online for only US$47 (RM201.68).

“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,“ Kiara told the news outlet. When it came to cutting costs for the day of the occasion, Kiara recalls utilising the gift items such as flowers and a runner that she received from her family. Aside from that, the love birds also chose to set the occasion at one of California’s freeways.