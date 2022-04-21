US couple goes viral for pulling off wedding worth just over RM2k

A COUPLE from Southern California has gone viral for keeping their wedding ceremony cost under US$500 (RM2,145.50).
The bride, Kiara, and her groom, Joel Brokenbrough, pulled it off by keeping things as minimal as possible for their big day.
“Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible,” Kiara told Good Morning America (GMA). “And to spend the least amount of money as possible.” The pair were able to do just that by focusing on not breaking the bank for their ceremony.
To kick start the process, Kiara focused first on her wedding gown. Instead of looking at high-end places for lavish gowns, she decided to get one online for only US$47 (RM201.68).
“I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,“ Kiara told the news outlet.
When it came to cutting costs for the day of the occasion, Kiara recalls utilising the gift items such as flowers and a runner that she received from her family. Aside from that, the love birds also chose to set the occasion at one of California’s freeways.
And the guests who attended their wedding paid for their food and drinks at the reception. While their approach may be unconventional, they believed that their matrimony truly reflected the essence of what it means to get married.
And they were grateful that their loved ones were fully on board with this. “The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us,“ said Kiara.
News of their matrimony has also caught buzz on social media. Kiara who recorded the moment posted it on Youtube, TikTok, and Instagram. The clip garnered over 1 million views.
Users have even expressed their admiration and good wishes for the couple. “omggg! Love love this! I’m about to do the same soon; thanks for sharing.” wrote one user.
Another commented, “Purr.. The wedding is just one day, people spending hundreds of thousands for what. Congrats madam u looked beautiful. I wish u both happiness.”
So, what do you think? Do you think weddings should be a lavish celebration, or a simple one like this?