Using carbon dioxide poisoning, M’sian mother and two kids die

THREE people lost their lives in a flat in Kg Baru, Ampang today. It was believed to be a mother and her two children.

Authorities found Wang Yanlian and her children, Lin Jiaxin (15) and Lin Junhong (14), dead inside a securely confined chamber after they burned charcoal and died from carbon dioxide poisoning.

It was reported that a close family friend disclosed that Wang had previously attempted suicide due to her husband’s infidelity.

Speaking to China Press, a family friend by the name of Chen Baihong revealed that ten years prior, Wang attempted suicide after learning that her then-husband had cheated on her a month after the birth of her son.

“I still recall that it was a Saturday when she unexpectedly texted me to ask me to look after her daughter. Being her godfather, I would undoubtedly do so, but I sensed something was not right.

“So, I hurried over to her house to see how she was doing, only to discover that the door was shut.

“I contacted her husband to return and unlock the door. We then discovered Wang on the bed with Panadol all over the floor,“ he continued.

In order to rid Wang’s stomach of the medication, Chen said he hurried her to the hospital, saving her life.

According to what Chen told Kwong Wah Yit Poh, Wang got a divorce and raised her kids by herself as a result of her failed suicide attempt.

He claimed that after raising Wang’s daughter until she was 10-years-old, Wang asked him to stop speaking to or seeing her so she could concentrate on her schoolwork.

He did, however, express sorrow and claimed he had not anticipated it.