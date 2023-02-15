Valentine’s special: Man walks 1,200km to propose to girlfriend he met on TikTok

VALENTINE’S DAY is that one-day couples treat their significant other to either a lavish, luxurious outing or a simple meal, but at the end of the day it is just to show their gestures of love and appreciation toward their other half on this special day.

“I want people who abuse their families and loved ones, as well as those who are unfaithful to their wives, to pay attention to this journey,” is what 52-year old Suthep “Maew” Lomjit said about his grand gesture of love of walking 1,200 kilometers to his girlfriend, wanting to ask for her hand in marriage.

In an article by The Nation Thailand, the Thai national had started his journey, accompanied by his friend Niwat Thongwithi, 50, on Jan 14, with the goal to reach his girlfriend, Thanapa Khiaw-on, 56, on Valentine’s Day.

After Suthep finally reached his destination, he popped the question and proposed to her after five years of dating.

The besotted pair met on the social media platform TikTok five years ago and finally met for the first time on Tuesday (Feb14), immediately signing their marriage certificate on the same day, according to The Straits Times.

Suthep lost 17 kilograms after his trek to love but he is glad that the long journey proved his love and dedication to his bride-to-be.

During the walk, around 50 athletes joined the 52-year-old in the last leg of his journey.