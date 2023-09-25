Van accidentally drives into 6-meter-deep ravine, killing SG woman in Penang

DURING their vacation in Penang on September 24, a group of Singaporean tourists had a terrifying encounter when the van they were riding in crashed down a ravine that was 6 metres deep in Bukit Genting, close to Balik Pulau.

The group had just finished supper at the Bukit Genting Hill Leisure Park and Restaurant before the accident happened, according to The Straits Times.

There were ten people in the group, all Singaporeans excluding their Malaysian driver.

The Seri Balik Pulau fire station was alerted of the accident at 8:14pm and hurried to the scene, where they discovered the van stuck inside the ravine after sliding straight into it, according to operations officer Mohd Suffian Kamarul Baharin, who spoke to NST.

Sadly, a Singaporean woman died, four people had critical injuries, while the remaining six sustained only minor injuries, according to The Star.

By 10.26pm, firefighters successfully freed every victim, who were then rushed to the Penang and Balik Pulau Hospitals for treatment.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the deceased woman was eventually identified as 62-year-old Lee Kwee Yiam, and three of the injured have since been released from the hospital.