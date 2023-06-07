Van hits four cars while driving against traffic in Ampang

ON July 1st, a vehicle was seen driving against the flow of traffic on Jalan Besar Ampang in a viral video a week earlier.

Inforoadblock claims that the van’s driver was travelling against the flow of traffic when he struck a Honda Jazz that stopped on a road’s left shoulder.

Along with the Honda, the van reportedly struck three other moving vehicles, a Mitsubishi Attrage, a Perodua Bezza, and a Proton before stopping.

In the widely shared video, we witness the van’s driver attempting to reverse while being pursued by onlookers on foot before making a quick getaway.

Since the event, the 4 owners of the affected vehicles have reported it to the police for follow-up action, and the van driver was later quickly detained when he came forward to do so on Sunday (July 2) at the Ampang Jaya Traffic Station.

Preliminary investigations, according to a report by Sinar Harian, “found that the driver of the van fled because he was being pursued by members of the public who were at the scene and were concerned for his safety,“

Investigations revealed that he had six prior criminal convictions, including outstanding traffic warrants and summonses.

We really do hope Malaysians start taking road safety seriously, be careful and look out for one another.