Vegan raw food influencer reportedly dies of starvation in Malaysia

VEGAN raw food diet is a so-called “clean” way to eat —instead of meat and processed foods, the diet is filled with fruit, vegetables, raw nuts, and seeds. But just how safe is it?
Zhanna Samsonova, a 39-year-old advocate of vegan raw food was recently reported to have died of starvation in Malaysia after subsisting exclusively on raw fruits.
According to a local Russian news portal, the Russian national reportedly died July 21 after finally seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, in which she was reported to be in Malaysia.
“A few months ago in Sri Lanka, she already had a haggard look with swollen legs oozing lymph. They sent her home for treatment. But she ran away again.
“When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified. I lived on the floor above and every day I was afraid to find her corpse in the morning,” said one of her friends to the portal, before adding that she even tried to convince Samsonova to seek treatment.
Samsonova’s mother attributed her daughter’s passing to a “cholera-like infection.” However, her official cause of death has not been declared.
The influencer, before her passing, had claimed she ate a “completely raw vegan diet” for the last four years, consuming just “fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.”
She also claimed that thanks to the raw food diet, she looks much younger and healthier than most of her peers, who “suffer from chronic diseases, have lost the essence of life” and “do not really live, but exist”, and only “are full of hope that tomorrow will be better “.
Regardless of the cause of Samsonova’s death, we would like to offer our condolences.