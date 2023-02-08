Vegan raw food influencer reportedly dies of starvation in Malaysia

VEGAN raw food diet is a so-called “clean” way to eat —instead of meat and processed foods, the diet is filled with fruit, vegetables, raw nuts, and seeds. But just how safe is it?

Zhanna Samsonova, a 39-year-old advocate of vegan raw food was recently reported to have died of starvation in Malaysia after subsisting exclusively on raw fruits.

According to a local Russian news portal, the Russian national reportedly died July 21 after finally seeking medical treatment during a tour in Southeast Asia, in which she was reported to be in Malaysia.

“A few months ago in Sri Lanka, she already had a haggard look with swollen legs oozing lymph. They sent her home for treatment. But she ran away again.