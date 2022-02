MORE than twelve cars parked at the Cyber Valley parking area were crushed by three 12m-tall trees, which fell following thunderstorms in Cyberjaya, yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said 14 firefighters were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 5.27pm.

He said the team started to cut and remove the trees after arriving at the scene nine minutes later.

No casualties were reported in the incident.