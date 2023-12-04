Verbal altercation at Bazaar Ramadan leads to stall owner attempting to hit customer with stick

WHETHER be it food stalls or restaurants, rude staff at these places is not uncommon but it can sour a customer’s day if they encounter such individuals, especially unprovoked.

A young man recently had an unpleasant experience with a verbally impertinent and ill-mannered stall owner at a Ramadan bazaar while he and his friends were trying to buy some food and drinks.

Taking to Twitter, the young man, Manivarman Subramaniam, said he and his friends were trying to buy food and drinks from a stall next to another.

As there were eight of them, they did not want to block the walkway and stood in front of the stall next to the one they were patronising.

“We did not want to block the walkway, so we stood in front of her stall. We covered probably only 10 per cent of the stall, where the drinks were placed,” he said in his post.

But trouble ensued when the owner of the stall, a woman, rudely told Manivarman’s friend, saying: “If you do not intend to buy anything from my stall, then leave. I’m running my business and have to pay rent.” His friend then moved aside.

Then he said that the stall owner told him in the same bold tone she used on his friend and he retorted that she was only paying the rent for her place inside the stall, which is not inclusive of the walkway.

“I’ll stand anywhere I want and there’s no one buying from you for me to block the view,” Mani added, responding to the stall owner’s rude comments.

Shortly, the stall owner lost her cool and attempted to hit Manivarman with a stick she was holding in the video he posted with his story on Twitter, according to him.

“She took the stick (the one she’s holding) and attempted to hit me but her husband (maybe) stopped her. Then she started yelling at me,” he mentioned.

In the midst of her tirade, the young man dared the stall owner to hit him “if she is brave enough” and he would call the police on her. She then tried to fling an unknown object in his direction and her husband stopped her once more.