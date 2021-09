As of last Thursday (Aug 26), renowned actress and businesswoman Zhao Wei has been blacklisted by the Chinese government.

All of her previous shows are intact and searchable, but any mentions of her name in the acting credits were removed from the Chinese social media platforms and streaming sites such as Tencent Video and iQiyi.

Though no official reasons were given for this sudden blacklisting, it is said the government is looking to clean up ‘chaotic’ celebrity fan culture.

To top it off, all discussions concerning Zhao on social media are also censored. According to The Straits Times, her peers in the industry such as actor Huang Xiaoming, actresses Yang Mi and Li Bingbing have distanced themselves from her since the blacklisting.

They’ve removed all photos and mentions of Zhao from their social media accounts.

The star, popularly known as Vicky Zhao, is rumoured to have fled to France where she owns a vineyard at Chateau Monlot in Bordeaux.