Victims resort to boiling flood waters for milk preparation

WITH massive floods hitting the east coast states, new problems arise, and the lack of food supply is taking a toll on flood victims.

Recently, Harian Metro reported that some 62 victims in Rantau Panjang had to source the flood water as they lost access to clean water three days ago.

They had to prepare milk for their children using boiled flood water.

One victim, Muzipah Che Muda, 54, reportedly said they could no longer wait for clean water to arrive and the children had started complaining of thirst.

Muzipah also said all the victims have gathered at a house belonging to one of the residents, which has not been flooded.

Another resident, Yatin Mat Yaakob, 46, said they have no option but to sleep in cramped spaces in the house while others slept in cars.

He said they chose not to be placed at temporary evacuation centres because of overcrowding.