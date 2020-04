EVER since the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was enforced in Selayang, there have been no shortage of videos showing violators trying to scale barbed wires to go out.

A latest video shows the miserable attempt of a man to sneak out only to fail after falling on the wires and getting trapped instead.

Fortunately for him, help arrived quickly when a good samaritan rushed to untangle the wires to free the man.

The visibly embarrassed was seen fleeing the scene to his home.