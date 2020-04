A CELEBRITY chef in Australia, Pete Evans (pix) was fined US$16,000 (RM68,750) after falsely promoting a device that he claimed cures Covid-19.

The device, which is shaped like a blender and equipped with lava lamps was falsely claimed to be able to fight Covid-19 infections in Wuhan.

Australian’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) responded in a statement saying that the claim has no apparent foundation, which the TGA takes extremely seriously.

“Any claim that references Covid-19 is a restricted representation under therapeutic goods legislation, and is of significant concern to the TGA given the heightened public concern about the pandemic,“ it said in the statement.

The manufacturer of the device, Advanced Biotechnologies stated that the device is not a health related equipment and it does not analyse a person’s health nor it detect disease in human’s body.

The device was sold at US$14,900 (RM64,960) and is longer promoted in Evans’ website.

Evans has been criticised by health experts previously for giving misleading health advice including that paleo diet could cure chronic illnesses and claims that flouride in drinking water is toxic.