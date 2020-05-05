(Video) Hollywood stars accept ‘dangdut face challenge’ on TikTok

THE BAGAIKAN LANGIT song by Indonesian band Potret was published on YouTube in 2012, but little did everyone expect, the remix version of the song would take the world by storm - catching the attention of even the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The remix version of Bagaikan Langit, has become a TikTok phenomenon through the “facechallenge”, where netizens would upload videos of themselves doing different facial expressions throughout a snippet of the song.

While it first blew up in south east Asia, now TikTok-ers worldwide have jumped on the bandwagon, with even Howie Mandell and Terry Crews getting in on the action.