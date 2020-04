PETALING JAYA: You wouldn’t think that young children would find interest in metal music, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Audrey - who sang a cute cover of Killing In The Name Of by Rage Against Machine.

The video also showed her father Ujang Ijon playing the acoustic guitar while Audrey squeaked out the lyrics.

It was shared 60,000 times on Facebook and also caught the attention of Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine’s lead guitarist), who tweeted the video with the caption “Preach sister preach”.