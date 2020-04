TN police putting lockdown violators in ambulance having fake coronavirus patient to make them realise their mistake ?????????? pic.twitter.com/OcePgZRLcR

THERE are still stay-at-home violators who insist on going out despite warnings from authorities about the risk of getting infected with Covid-19.

Police in India have drawn criticism for using force against violators.

Videos have gone viral of punishments including making the violators do sit-ups.

However, a recent method of punishment meted out to three motorcyclists has drawn laughter from netizens.

In a viral video which was posted on Twitter, police officers stopped three men riding a motorcycle without wearing a mask and pushed them into an ambulance with a person posing as a Covid-19 patient sitting inside.

The three motorcyclists panicked and tried to jump out of the ambulance, as fear gripped that they could contract the virus from the ‘Covid-19 patient’ in the ambulance.

Another video was posted as a follow-up to the situation with a female police officer highlighting the importance of staying indoors to avoid getting infected.

She later explained that the man inside the ambulance was not infected with Covid-19 and was merely playing a prank to teach a lesson to the violators.