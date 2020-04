HAVING pets to keep you company during movement control order (MCO) is such a blessing.

However, this might not be the case for a man who chose to abuse a poor disabled puppy.

Malaysia Animal Association posted on Facebook a video of a puppy with a rope tied on its neck struggling to keep up with the pace of the man who keeps pulling it.

The puppy was having a hard time because it couldn’t walk as it appeared to have problems with its legs.

The man’s horrible act could cause injuries to the puppy’s lower abdomen and he could never be forgiven for doing such a horrendous thing to a poor disabled puppy.

Malaysia Animal Association was informed that the man only let the puppy go when a witness begged for him to stop his action and even offered to buy the puppy from him.

The incident happened in Kota Baru and they wrote that any form of animal abuse can be reported directly to Kelantan State Veterinary Services Department or through their own Whatsapp at +6011-20902097.