Video of workers cleaning drain on highway goes viral

A VIDEO of two maintenance workers who were cleaning a clogged drain along a busy highway went viral recently, with netizens praising the duo for their professionalism and dedication to their work.

In the 20 second clip, one of the workers had to submerge his entire body into a clogged hole that was full of dirty water to unclog the blockage, while his colleague gathered the dirty debris he removed.

Besides the dirty water being a health hazard, the men also had to brave the dangers from vehicles speeding by the highway.