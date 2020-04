POLICE officers have been working round the clock to make sure people obey the Movement Control Order (MCO) to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

However, some are just too stubborn and refuse to comply making it harder for the authorities to carry out their duties, just like one Kancil driver who was chased by police officers because he was suspected of an attempt to flee a roadblock.

In a video shared by Mohd Amirul Aizad on Facebook, the driver of a Perodua Kancil was seen driving very fast while being followed by police cars.

The chase even went on in a housing area but the Kancil driver eventually failed and the police nabbed two individuals which included a passenger.