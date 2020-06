PETALING JAYA: Racial tensions involving black communities are at an all-time high after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. Despite that, a Singaporean mother and son duo took to social media and uploaded a video of themselves discussing the morality of using the N-word - considered a racial slur to those of African descent.

In the video, the mother acknowledged and defended her son’s use of the racial slur saying: “It is because – and I repeat – it is a figure of speech.”

Her son goes on to confirm that he uses the word, saying: “I said the word n****. What the f*** are you going to do about it? Call the police? Call lah.”

Singaporean police are currently investigating the matter for their suspected involvement in uttering racial slurs and vulgarities on social media with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of others.

“The police treat acts that can threaten racial or religious harmony in Singapore very seriously. Any person who makes remarks that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races and religions will be dealt with swiftly and firmly,” Singapore police said.