PETALING JAYA: A man crossing the road opposite of the SS15 LRT station in Subang Jaya had his phone stolen by a motorcycle last week.

The incident which was caught on video happened on June 8 at around 4.30pm. The video showed a man trying to cross a street while using his phone, when a motorcycle riding against traffic came up to him and snatched his phone.

The victim tried chasing the motorcycle but stopped.