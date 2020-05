IT’S pretty common knowledge that Malaysia is not one of those popular countries internationally. But Youtuber Pfundheller is trying to change that with his latest video highlighting Malaysia’s success in flattening the Covid-19 curve.

“Last March, Malaysia had three times the number of Covid-19 infections than its South East Asian neighbours.

“But the virus wasn’t spread through entertainment activities or by its citizens misbehaving, but through a religious event,” he said in his YouTube video.

Pfundheller also pointed towards the Malaysian government’s quick response by enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO), which saw a significant drop in Covid-19 infection numbers within a reasonable amount of time.

The Youtuber also added that not only did Malaysia see a vast dropping in numbers, but other South East Asian countries saw a significant jump in cases after April 14 surpassing Malaysia.

The video which was uploaded yesterday has seen itself going viral on Malaysian social media.